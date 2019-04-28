Neha Pendse Sets Internet On Fire With UNBELIEVABLY BOLD Shoot; Fans TROLL Her!
Neha Pendse became popular with the show May I Come In Madam, in which she played hot boss. The actress participated in Bigg Boss. Although she faced ups and downs in the Bigg Boss house and received great support from fans. Neha is active on social media and keeps her fans updated. The actress has turned heads with her latest hot photoshoot. In one of the pictures that she shared on her Instgram account, the actress is seen wearing a black swimwear and white pant which is unzipped and pulled down.
Neha Pendse Unzips Pant!
While a few of them praised Neha's bold avatar and called her, many of them trolled her. They were surprised with the actress bold look and few of them commented ‘unfollow'! Check out fans' comments!
Fans’ Comments: Vijay_khandekar786
"I guess the style is done by patient from mental hospital...😇 ... what has happened to today's world. Just for name & fame now anyone can go to down level. I tell the stylish to take his/her mother's, sisters & wife's pic if (male stylish) and do viral. UNFOLLOW 👎"
Sharsandya, Hemal & Deep
Sharsandya: What a funny dress 😂😂😂
Hemalbiscuitwala: Good girl trying to be bad... although not needed
Deep921276: She is like indian kim Kardashian
Prasanna, Sutharmunilal, Ashish
__.prasanna._1_: Kya bakwas fashion aap pe nahi accha lagta...
Sutharmunilal: kya nehha madam aap se ye umid nhi thi
Iam_ashishshinde: Unfollow
Azain & Yogesh
Azain_555: 😨ye kesi dress h bhaaai😂...phli bar dimg ka*****hua😝😝
Y_o_g_e_s_h_j_a_t_a_v__0844: Please Don't do these cheap things to show looking hot. You are naturally Very Hot and gorgeous too.😊
