Neha Pendse Sets Internet On Fire With UNBELIEVABLY BOLD Shoot; Fans TROLL Her!

Neha Pendse Unzips Pant!

While a few of them praised Neha's bold avatar and called her, many of them trolled her. They were surprised with the actress bold look and few of them commented ‘unfollow'! Check out fans' comments!

Fans’ Comments: Vijay_khandekar786

"I guess the style is done by patient from mental hospital...😇 ... what has happened to today's world. Just for name & fame now anyone can go to down level. I tell the stylish to take his/her mother's, sisters & wife's pic if (male stylish) and do viral. UNFOLLOW 👎"

Sharsandya, Hemal & Deep

Sharsandya: What a funny dress 😂😂😂

Hemalbiscuitwala: Good girl trying to be bad... although not needed

Deep921276: She is like indian kim Kardashian

Prasanna, Sutharmunilal, Ashish

__.prasanna._1_: Kya bakwas fashion aap pe nahi accha lagta...

Sutharmunilal: kya nehha madam aap se ye umid nhi thi

Iam_ashishshinde: Unfollow

Azain & Yogesh

Azain_555: 😨ye kesi dress h bhaaai😂...phli bar dimg ka*****hua😝😝

Y_o_g_e_s_h_j_a_t_a_v__0844: Please Don't do these cheap things to show looking hot. You are naturally Very Hot and gorgeous too.😊