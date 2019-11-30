Wedding Bells! Nehha Pendse All Set To Tie The Knot With Shardul Singh Bayas In January 2020

Nehha Pendse, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, had managed to impress fans with her calm and composed nature. Of late, the 'May I Come In Madam?' actress is in news for her personal life. A few months ago, there were reports that the actress is engaged. Nehha surprised her fans by confirming that she is in relationship with Shardul Singh Bayas, who is not from the entertainment industry. As per the latest report, the actress, who rang in her birthday yesterday (November 29), is all set to tie the knot in January!

Talking to BollywoodLife, Nehha said, "I'm getting married in January. It's on the 5th of January, in Pune." Apparently, the wedding will be a close-knit family affair. The actress also revealed that Shradul had already surprised her by gifting her, a car (birthday gift).

This year, Nehha wasn't seen much on television screens, but she found her soul-mate. Regarding the same, she said, "This is the kind of year, I want all my upcoming years to be. It has been very ideal. There is a lot of contentment in it and I was content with it."

She further added, "Now that I have the man who can make me happy, I think it's time to focus on my work. I have underplayed my work this year. I did less work because I was waiting for the right kind of work. So all my focus would be on work."

Nehha had recently announced about her next project, a Marathi film. She shared the poster of the film and captioned, "Where we are from shapes who we become. Where we go defines what we could be. Sometimes, some of us, need someone who tell us that our stories become what we choose to embrace - our past or our present. JUNE is one such story of two such people. Here is the first poster for JUNE. Come 2020, healing will be beautiful." - (sic)

