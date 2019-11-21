Netizens Slam Vishal Dadlani For Calling Ex-CJI Gogoi Disgraceful; Trend #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol

Vishal Dadlani’s Controversial Tweet

The Indian Idol 11 judge tweeted, "Goodbye, ex-CJI Gogoi, and I hope you can stomach the disgraceful and cowardly legacy you have left this august Office."

Angry Netizens Trend #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol

Fans are extremely angry with Vishal's tweet and demanded that Indian Idol 11 makers and Sony TV sack the composer from the programme and threatened saying they would boycott the show if the same wasn't done. A user wrote, "SHAMEFUL Tweet by Vishal Dadlani against Former CJI Gogoi. We Will NOT WATCH Indian Idol as long as he is a Judge on the Show #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol."

Fan Tweets: Itishree Bishwal

"This is very shameful.He is the CJI of India .If someone disrespecting him means he is disrespecting the Indian constitution.And this fellow Vishal has proved to be terrible offender many times. #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol."

Supreeth

"The irony, a dumbass having the audacity to pass derogatory comments on a respectable CJI. Be thankful that you're in India that you're roaming freely taking your freedom of speech for granted, anywhere else you'd have got your lessons learnt by now. #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol."

Upasana Singh

"Sony TV must remember that we can boycott their shows just the way we did in past during TKSS and got Pidhu Out.😌 Fire this illiterate Leftard Dadlani who is using derogatory language for ex-CJI of India. 😡 Face music if you don't sack him.😌 #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol."