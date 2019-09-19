English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nia Sharma Dances Like There's No Tomorrow; Ravi Dubey, Surbhi & Others Attend Her Birthday Bash

    By
    |

    Jamai Raja 2.0 actress Nia Sharma rang in her birthday on September 17. The 29-year-old actress threw a grand birthday party. The party was held in a posh restaurant, in Mumbai, and close friends attended it. The birthday girl was seen dancing with her friends and enjoying the day like there is no tomorrow.

    Here are inside pictures and videos from Nia's birthday bash!

    Nia Sharma Dances Her Heart Out

    Nia Sharma Dances Her Heart Out

    Nia looked hot in all-black look! She wore a black dress with a plunging neckline and donned black boots and golden neckpieces. In one of the videos, she can be seen cutting the cake and dancing her heart out.

    Nia Sharma Rocks In All-black Look

    Nia Sharma Rocks In All-black Look

    Sharing a few pictures from her birthday bash, the actress wrote, "My birthday parties may not be planned till the last minute, but what I'd wear would always be decided😊" - (sic)

    Star Studded Birthday Party

    Star Studded Birthday Party

    Nia's birthday party was attended by Reyhna Malhotra, Arjun Bijlani his wife Neha Swami, Ravi Dubey, Surbhi Jyoti, Shashank Vyas, Amrin Chakkiwala, Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy and others.

    In Pic: Rohit Reddy & Anita Hassanandani With The Birthday Girl

    In Pic: Rohit Reddy & Anita Hassanandani With The Birthday Girl

    Nia was having the best time of her life. She was seen cutting 22 cakes at the party and danced with her friends Arjun Bijlani and Reyhna to the songs, ‘Tu Meri' (Bang Bang) and ‘Kamariya' (Stree).

    A Cute Picture Of Ravi & Nia

    A Cute Picture Of Ravi & Nia

    Posting a picture snapped with her Jamai Raja 2.0 co-star Ravi Dubey, the actress wrote, "I clearly remember telling him to just smile for a change @ravidubey2312." - (sic)

    'Perfectly Us'

    'Perfectly Us'

    Sharing a pictures snapped with her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Arjun Bijlani, Nia wrote, "Perfectly us @arjunbijlani." She also thanked Arjun and Neha and wrote, "@nehaswami thank you 3000 times for hosting us so well @arjunbijlani ❤️❤️🍾💯💯💯" - (sic)

    Surbhi & Birthday Girl In Their Favourite Post

    Surbhi & Birthday Girl In Their Favourite Post

    In a picture, Nia was seen hugging Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti and duo was all smiles. The birthday girl shared the picture and captioned it, "Hamara fav pose yahi hai pichle 5 saal se @surbhijyoti." - (sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    These two r literally the craziest ones😍💃 can't get over them❤ @niasharma90 @arjunbijlani #NiaSharma #arjunbijlani #3rdsexiestasianwoman #jamairaja #siddharthkhurana #roshnipatel #sidni #nivi #kingofhearts #romance #ravireturntoacting #wewantnivibackinanewserial #fanedit #ekhazaaronmeinmeribahnahai #twisted #twisted2 #thriller #immj #moststylish #ishqmeinmarjawan #virman #nishal #ardeep #wewantjrspinoffwithnivi #jamairaja2.0 #jamai2

    A post shared by Craziest Maniac💫 (@nias_maniac) on Sep 18, 2019 at 11:43pm PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    Loot gaya samjho sharabi paas jiske *Nia* na ho😌 (sorry for this😅🙈) but her Moves though😍🔥 @niasharma90 #NiaSharma #3rdsexiestasianwoman #jamairaja #siddharthkhurana #roshnipatel #sidni #nivi #kingofhearts #romance #ravireturntoacting #wewantnivibackinanewserial #fanedit #ekhazaaronmeinmeribahnahai #twisted #twisted2 #thriller #immj #moststylish #ishqmeinmarjawan #virman #nishal #ardeep #wewantjrspinoffwithnivi #jamairaja2.0 #jamai2

    A post shared by Craziest Maniac💫 (@nias_maniac) on Sep 18, 2019 at 11:49pm PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    Bijli bhi gir gayi aur Fire bhi lag gayi hai boss🔥 these girls😍❤ @niasharma90 @iam_reyhna @shagun08 @savantsinghpremi #NiaSharma #3rdsexiestasianwoman #jamairaja #siddharthkhurana #roshnipatel #sidni #nivi #kingofhearts #romance #ravireturntoacting #wewantnivibackinanewserial #fanedit #ekhazaaronmeinmeribahnahai #twisted #twisted2 #thriller #immj #moststylish #ishqmeinmarjawan #virman #nishal #ardeep #wewantjrspinoffwithnivi #jamairaja2.0 #jamai2

    A post shared by Craziest Maniac💫 (@nias_maniac) on Sep 19, 2019 at 12:01am PDT

    Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Regains Top Spot; Pushes Kasautii Zindagii Kay Down

    More NIA SHARMA News

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue