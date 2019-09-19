Nia Sharma Dances Like There's No Tomorrow; Ravi Dubey, Surbhi & Others Attend Her Birthday Bash

Nia Sharma Dances Her Heart Out

Nia looked hot in all-black look! She wore a black dress with a plunging neckline and donned black boots and golden neckpieces. In one of the videos, she can be seen cutting the cake and dancing her heart out.

Nia Sharma Rocks In All-black Look

Sharing a few pictures from her birthday bash, the actress wrote, "My birthday parties may not be planned till the last minute, but what I'd wear would always be decided😊" - (sic)

Star Studded Birthday Party

Nia's birthday party was attended by Reyhna Malhotra, Arjun Bijlani his wife Neha Swami, Ravi Dubey, Surbhi Jyoti, Shashank Vyas, Amrin Chakkiwala, Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy and others.

In Pic: Rohit Reddy & Anita Hassanandani With The Birthday Girl

Nia was having the best time of her life. She was seen cutting 22 cakes at the party and danced with her friends Arjun Bijlani and Reyhna to the songs, ‘Tu Meri' (Bang Bang) and ‘Kamariya' (Stree).

A Cute Picture Of Ravi & Nia

Posting a picture snapped with her Jamai Raja 2.0 co-star Ravi Dubey, the actress wrote, "I clearly remember telling him to just smile for a change @ravidubey2312." - (sic)

'Perfectly Us'

Sharing a pictures snapped with her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Arjun Bijlani, Nia wrote, "Perfectly us @arjunbijlani." She also thanked Arjun and Neha and wrote, "@nehaswami thank you 3000 times for hosting us so well @arjunbijlani ❤️❤️🍾💯💯💯" - (sic)

Surbhi & Birthday Girl In Their Favourite Post

In a picture, Nia was seen hugging Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti and duo was all smiles. The birthday girl shared the picture and captioned it, "Hamara fav pose yahi hai pichle 5 saal se @surbhijyoti." - (sic)