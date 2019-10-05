Nia Sharma Declines Naagin 4 Offer; Aalisha Panwar Approached For The Show?

The viewers are eagerly waiting for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 4. Recently, the makers released the first promo, in which two naagins were seen taking the responsibility of saving the 'nagmani' from the evil forces and worshipping Lord Shiva. The makers didn't reveal the faces of the actresses who will play naagins. While a few fans guessed one of the naagins to be Krystle D'Souza, it was said that Puja Banerjee is being considered for the show. As per the latest report, Aalisha Panwar has been approached for the show.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Nia Sharma has declined the offer and the makers have approached Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Aalisha Panwar.

The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Nia, who had been approached for Naagin 3 as well, has politely declined the offer. The makers have now approached Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Aalisha Panwar and Puja Bose for the role. The makers are planning to go on air with the show in early November. Talks are on for the male lead as well. Vivek Dahiya was reportedly approached for the show."

When the portal contacted Puja to know about the same, she denied being approached; while Aalisha chose not to respond.

Meanwhile, many fans are requesting/demanding the makers to get Mouni Roy back on the show, which is not possible as the actress is busy with her Bollywood projects. A few fans even want Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Rajat Tokas back on the show. Surprisingly a few viewers asked the makers to come up with a fresh cast.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

Most Read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Hina Khan & Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Cast To Grace Salman's Show!