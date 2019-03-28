Nia Sharma Is The Only Love Of My Life Says Reyhna On Being Blamed For Donal-Prateek's Break-Up!

Is Reyhna The Reason Behind Donal & Prateek’s Break-up?

When asked whether she is dating Prateek, she told Bollywoodlife, "No. No way." When revealed regarding Prateek and Donal's break-up, Reyhna said, "I was in a five year relationship and I have broken up. Prateek is a good friend, and yeah he is of the same age so we bond well."

‘You've Given Me The Biggest Shock Of My Life’

"I and Ankit Siwach are bonding well as well. Why are there no rumours about us? I do not mix up my work and personal space. It's a different thing if they eventually become my friends like the Ishqbaaaz gang. But that doesn't mean we are dating. You've given me the biggest shock of my life."

Donal Was Introduced To Reyhna As Prateek’s Girlfriend

Reyhna said that she hardly knows Donal. But revealed that she had met Donal on the set and the latter was introduced as Prateek's girlfriend. She clarified that she is not the reason behind their break-up.

‘The Love Of My Life In The Industry Is Nia Sharma’

She added, "I'm not looking at being in a relationship, especially not with a man from the industry. I'm taken aback by this news." Regarding her kiss with Nia Sharma, she said, "The love of my life in the industry is Nia Sharma and nobody else."