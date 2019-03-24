Nia Sharma & Ishqbaaz Actress Reyhna Pandit’s Lip-lock Video Goes VIRAL!

Nia & Reyhna’s Lip-lock Video & Picture Goes Viral

Well, this is not the first time that Nia and Reyhna have locked lips. Earlier, the two had kissed each

other on Jamai Raja sets (in 2015). Reyhna had even shared the picture on her social media.

In Pic: Nia & Reyhna At Holi Party

During that time Reyhna told about the controversy, "Why so much hype about it? When a girl can kiss on cheeks, why not on lips? Nia and I are very different kind of people. We like each other's positive attitude and fashion sense. We have become very good friends and we enjoy each other's company. I want to make it clear that we both are not lesbians and are very much straight. People kiss because they like that person. Nia and I share a very cute bond."

The Actresses Have Fun At The Party

Meanwhile, Nia and other actors were seen having a blast at the party. Take a look at the pictures of Reyhna & Nia enjoying Holi party. Nia shared a few pictures on her social media accounts.

Nia & Reyhna Have A Blast!

Nia was seen dancing and posing with her friends and Ishqbaaz actress Reyhna. She wrote, "Holiiiiiii haiiiiiiii bhai Holiiii haiii bura na manoooo Holiiiii haiiiii❤️" - (sic)