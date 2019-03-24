Nia Sharma & Ishqbaaz Actress Reyhna Pandit’s Lip-lock Video Goes VIRAL!
Nia Sharma, who is currently seen on Colors' show Ishq Mein Marjawan, has been hitting headlines for one or the other reason. The actress, who is known for her bold fashion sense and phenomenal acting skills, was seen at a Holi party, which was attended by many celebrities. Nia was seen locking lips with her former Jamai Raja co-star Reyhna Pandit at the Holi party, while giving a byte to the media. The video has gone viral, leaving fans shocked!
Nia & Reyhna’s Lip-lock Video & Picture Goes Viral
Well, this is not the first time that Nia and Reyhna have locked lips. Earlier, the two had kissed each
other on Jamai Raja sets (in 2015). Reyhna had even shared the picture on her social media.
In Pic: Nia & Reyhna At Holi Party
During that time Reyhna told about the controversy, "Why so much hype about it? When a girl can kiss on cheeks, why not on lips? Nia and I are very different kind of people. We like each other's positive attitude and fashion sense. We have become very good friends and we enjoy each other's company. I want to make it clear that we both are not lesbians and are very much straight. People kiss because they like that person. Nia and I share a very cute bond."
The Actresses Have Fun At The Party
Meanwhile, Nia and other actors were seen having a blast at the party. Take a look at the pictures of Reyhna & Nia enjoying Holi party. Nia shared a few pictures on her social media accounts.
Nia & Reyhna Have A Blast!
Nia was seen dancing and posing with her friends and Ishqbaaz actress Reyhna. She wrote, "Holiiiiiii haiiiiiiii bhai Holiiii haiii bura na manoooo Holiiiii haiiiii❤️" - (sic)
