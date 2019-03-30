HT Most Stylish Awards 2019 Winners: Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker & Ekta Kapoor Bag Awards

Nia Sharma: HT Most Stylish TV Personality (Female)

"It would have meant nothing If I weren't trolled,slut-shamed, mocked at,for dressing up the way I do which is why Taking this award last night brought so much joy and ecstasy ❤️ Big big thank youuu @hindustantimes #htmoststylish2019 for acknowledging 👏 @cashmakeupartistry Thank youuuuuu @shaahidamir (My partner)❤️ @ajaypatilphotography 📸"

Karan Tacker: Nia Sharma: HT Most Stylish TV Personality (Male)

Karan Tacker shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "Brought her home last night and took her to bed .. ✨----#HtStyleawards #MostStylish @hindustantimes @htlifeandstyle @htmoststylish19."

Ekta Kapoor: HT Most Stylish Filmmaker (Female)

"Yay won most stylish filmmaker ( female) at the #htstyleawards ! Thankuuuuu @kalra.sonal n @hindustantimes and Thanku all those pppl who dint like my style in dressing ..criticised my clothes ...n friends who think I don't know how to even spell fashion ( esp @ruchikaakapoor @monajsingh @mushtaqshiekh @tanusridgupta )...TAKE THIS🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Rohit Shetty: HT Most Stylish Filmmaker (Male)

Rohit, who hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 wrote, "Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Filmmaker Award 2019. Thank you @navin.p.shetty for going through all the torture for making me look so Stylish!!!! 😁🙏"

Apart from Rohit Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh-Gauri and others from Bollywood bagged awards at HT Most Stylish Awards 2019.