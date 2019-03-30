HT Most Stylish Awards 2019 Winners: Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker & Ekta Kapoor Bag Awards
The HT Most Stylish Awards 2019 was held yesterday (March 29, 2019) at St Regis in Mumbai. The awards were given to the industry's best dressed celebrities. It was a starry night as who's who from the Bollywood and television industry graced the awards event. Among Bollywood celebrities, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Vicky Kasuhal and others graced the event, while from Television industry, Kapil Sharma, Nia Sharma, Asha Negi, Gauahar Khan and others walked the black carpet. Check out who won awards from television industry.
Nia Sharma: HT Most Stylish TV Personality (Female)
"It would have meant nothing If I weren't trolled,slut-shamed, mocked at,for dressing up the way I do which is why Taking this award last night brought so much joy and ecstasy ❤️ Big big thank youuu @hindustantimes #htmoststylish2019 for acknowledging 👏 @cashmakeupartistry Thank youuuuuu @shaahidamir (My partner)❤️ @ajaypatilphotography 📸"
Karan Tacker: Nia Sharma: HT Most Stylish TV Personality (Male)
Karan Tacker shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "Brought her home last night and took her to bed .. ✨----#HtStyleawards #MostStylish @hindustantimes @htlifeandstyle @htmoststylish19."
Ekta Kapoor: HT Most Stylish Filmmaker (Female)
"Yay won most stylish filmmaker ( female) at the #htstyleawards ! Thankuuuuu @kalra.sonal n @hindustantimes and Thanku all those pppl who dint like my style in dressing ..criticised my clothes ...n friends who think I don't know how to even spell fashion ( esp @ruchikaakapoor @monajsingh @mushtaqshiekh @tanusridgupta )...TAKE THIS🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🤣🤣🤣🤣"
Rohit Shetty: HT Most Stylish Filmmaker (Male)
Rohit, who hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 wrote, "Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Filmmaker Award 2019. Thank you @navin.p.shetty for going through all the torture for making me look so Stylish!!!! 😁🙏"
Apart from Rohit Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh-Gauri and others from Bollywood bagged awards at HT Most Stylish Awards 2019.
Most Read: HT Most Stylish Awards 2019: Nia Sharma & Asha Negi Sizzle In Black; Kapil Sharma & Others Attend!