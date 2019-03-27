English
    Nia Sharma & Reyhna Pandit On Their Lip-Lock: It Is A Friendly Kiss; Not A Lesbian Act At All!

    Nia Sharma's Friend Reyhna Pandit BREAKS SILENCE on her Lip Lock

    Nia Sharma and Reyhna Pandit were recently seen enjoying the Holi bash. The actresses, while interacting with the media, shared a lip-lock. The video went viral on social media. This is not the first time the actresses kissed each other. In 2015, on Jamai Raja sets, the two had kissed each other. They had even shared it on social media. But they deleted it after getting trolled. Recently, Nia and Reyhna reacted to their kiss. While talking to BT, the duo clarified that it was a friendly kiss and not a lesbian act at all. Read on to know more!

    Reyhna: After My Sister, The Only Person I Kiss Is Nia!

    Regarding the video of their lip-lock going viral, Reyhna told BT, "After my sister, the only person I kiss is Nia, because she is like my sister. I wonder why so much fuss is being made about this."

    ‘Nia Is My Only Friend In The Industry’

    "All I can say is, Nia is my best and only friend in the industry and since she was showering love on me that day by being concerned about my late arrival, I thought I would return my love with a kiss."

    ‘It Was Just Pure Love’

    "It was just pure love for her and people should not read more into this. It is not a lesbian act at all. If you can kiss your sister on the lips, a girl friend who is very special deserves a similar kiss on a festival day."

    Nia: A Simple Kiss Is Being Made Into A Big Thing

    Nia too echoed the same. She told the leading daily, "A simple kiss is being made into a big thing. There is no controversy here for God's sake, people should understand that. But we can't control the trolls or people who termed this kiss as something else, because both of us know that it was out of pure love for each other."

    ‘This Is Only A Friendly Kiss’

    "Reyhna is like my cousin. After five years of knowing her, I have a deep bond with her. Also, if I can wish Happy Holi and kiss my mom on the lips, why not my best friend who is like my cousin? This is only a friendly kiss and I don't think I could care more about how people interpret it."

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
