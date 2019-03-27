Nia Sharma & Reyhna Pandit On Their Lip-Lock: It Is A Friendly Kiss; Not A Lesbian Act At All!

Reyhna: After My Sister, The Only Person I Kiss Is Nia!

Regarding the video of their lip-lock going viral, Reyhna told BT, "After my sister, the only person I kiss is Nia, because she is like my sister. I wonder why so much fuss is being made about this."

‘Nia Is My Only Friend In The Industry’

"All I can say is, Nia is my best and only friend in the industry and since she was showering love on me that day by being concerned about my late arrival, I thought I would return my love with a kiss."

‘It Was Just Pure Love’

"It was just pure love for her and people should not read more into this. It is not a lesbian act at all. If you can kiss your sister on the lips, a girl friend who is very special deserves a similar kiss on a festival day."

Nia: A Simple Kiss Is Being Made Into A Big Thing

Nia too echoed the same. She told the leading daily, "A simple kiss is being made into a big thing. There is no controversy here for God's sake, people should understand that. But we can't control the trolls or people who termed this kiss as something else, because both of us know that it was out of pure love for each other."

‘This Is Only A Friendly Kiss’

"Reyhna is like my cousin. After five years of knowing her, I have a deep bond with her. Also, if I can wish Happy Holi and kiss my mom on the lips, why not my best friend who is like my cousin? This is only a friendly kiss and I don't think I could care more about how people interpret it."