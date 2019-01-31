Nihar Pandya Proposes Neeti Mohan On The Kapil Sharma Show; To Get Married On February 14!

Nihar & Neeti To Tie The Knot On Valentine’s Day!

Nihar revealed his love story, when Kapil asked about the same. The model-turned-actor will also be seen proposing Neeti on the show! The couple also confirmed that they are scheduled to tie the knot on Valentine's Day in the presence of family and friends.

Nihar Pandy & Neeti Mohan’s Love Story

Nihar revealed that he was in love with Neeti even before their first meeting! He said, "A friend of mine was a member of Aasma, the band that Neeti was a part of at the beginning of her career. I asked him several times to introduce us but that never happened. Coincidentally, I met her in Goa at the same friend's wedding almost a year ago, and that's when our love story started."

Nihar Proposes Neeti On TKSS

When asked who proposed first, the actor recreated the moment and went down on his knee to propose Neeti. He further revealed, "We were taking a stroll around my farmhouse and upon reaching a pre-decided spot under a tree, I went down on one knee and asked her, ‘Tu shaadi karegi mujhse?' and at that very moment a phoolon ki baarish happened."

Sania On TKSS

Also, Sania Mirza will be gracing Kapil's show soon. The tennis player will be accompanied by her sister Anam Mirza. Kapil and Sania know each other quite well.

Sania’s Epic Reply When Kapil Flirts With Her

In the promo shared by the makers Sania will be seen pulling Kapil's leg, as he tries to flirt with her! He tells Sania that he has watched lot of tennis because of her. To which Sania says, "Abhi shaadi hui hai na apki, maar khana hai."

Sania Pulls Kapil’s Leg!

Sania tells, "Inka hamesha se English ke saath panga hai na." To which Kapil replies in English, "Yeah, I don't like English," Sania instantly replies, "English doesn't like you as well!"