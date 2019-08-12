SURPRISE! Niti Taylor All Set To Get Engaged; Parth Samthaan, Karan Wahi & Others Congratulate!

Niti Announces Engagement With Parikshit

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress shared a picture snapped with Parikshit and wrote, "We decided on FOREVER 💍 On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know."- (sic)

Niti Further Wrote…

"I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives...❤️ #PARTITAYLES." - (sic)

Parth Samthaan & Others Congratulate Niti

Parth Samthaan commented, "Beautiful 😁 congratulations 🤗🤗😄 bless you both 😁 best wishes !!!." Karan Wahi wrote, "congrats." - (sic) Karan Jotwani wrote, "Blessings granted dilse ❤️✨😃 - (sic)

(In Pic: Niti flaunting her mehendi)

Stebin Ben & Krissann Barretto Write…

Stebin Ben: Banno Re Banno Meri, Chali Sasural Ko, Ankhiyon Mein Pani De Gayi, Dua Mein Meethi Guddhani Le Gayi 😬😬❤️❤️- (sic)

Krissann Barretto: Mere yaar ki shaadi hain ❤️😂😂😂🔥 - (sic)

(In Pic: Niti is all smiles)

Divya Agarwal & Aparna Dixit Wish Niti

Divya Agarwal: So happy for you !!!! God bless you both!!!!!!! - (sic)

Aparna Dixit: Omg! This is amazing. Congratulations girl❣️ - (sic)

(In Pic: Niti poses with Parikshit)

Sareeka Dhillon & Vidhi Pandya

Sareeka Dhillon: Yayyyy taylor finally😍😍congratulations my ladoo❤️m sooo happy for you @nititaylor ❤️stay blessed 🤗 - (sic)

Vidhi Pandya: Oh my my! Congratulations Niti! This is beautiful! May u witness happiness on ur path , always ♥️🤗 - (sic)

(In Pic: A picture from Niti's bachelorette party)