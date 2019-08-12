SURPRISE! Niti Taylor All Set To Get Engaged; Parth Samthaan, Karan Wahi & Others Congratulate!
The bubbly actress Niti Taylor became a household name with her role of Nandini from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Reportedly, a few days ago, Niti had a bachelorette party and videos/pictures of the same were doing the rounds on social media. But the actress refuted marriage rumours. She was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "No, I am not getting married. I am on a family vacation and the news about me tying a knot is incorrect." But, Niti has now surprised her fans by announcing that she is getting engaged to Parikshit Bawa!
Apparently, the engagement ceremony will be held tomorrow (August 13). Looks like her mehendi ceremony happened today (August 12). Check out a few pictures that are doing the rounds on social media.
Niti Announces Engagement With Parikshit
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress shared a picture snapped with Parikshit and wrote, "We decided on FOREVER 💍 On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know."- (sic)
Niti Further Wrote…
"I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives...❤️ #PARTITAYLES." - (sic)
Parth Samthaan & Others Congratulate Niti
Parth Samthaan commented, "Beautiful 😁 congratulations 🤗🤗😄 bless you both 😁 best wishes !!!." Karan Wahi wrote, "congrats." - (sic) Karan Jotwani wrote, "Blessings granted dilse ❤️✨😃 - (sic)
(In Pic: Niti flaunting her mehendi)
Stebin Ben & Krissann Barretto Write…
Stebin Ben: Banno Re Banno Meri, Chali Sasural Ko, Ankhiyon Mein Pani De Gayi, Dua Mein Meethi Guddhani Le Gayi 😬😬❤️❤️- (sic)
Krissann Barretto: Mere yaar ki shaadi hain ❤️😂😂😂🔥 - (sic)
(In Pic: Niti is all smiles)
Divya Agarwal & Aparna Dixit Wish Niti
Divya Agarwal: So happy for you !!!! God bless you both!!!!!!! - (sic)
Aparna Dixit: Omg! This is amazing. Congratulations girl❣️ - (sic)
(In Pic: Niti poses with Parikshit)
Sareeka Dhillon & Vidhi Pandya
Sareeka Dhillon: Yayyyy taylor finally😍😍congratulations my ladoo❤️m sooo happy for you @nititaylor ❤️stay blessed 🤗 - (sic)
Vidhi Pandya: Oh my my! Congratulations Niti! This is beautiful! May u witness happiness on ur path , always ♥️🤗 - (sic)
(In Pic: A picture from Niti's bachelorette party)
View this post on Instagram
Exclusive Coverage by @theglamweddingofficial Live from Niti Taylor's residence at her Mehendi Ceremony. @nititaylor #nititaylor#niti#nititaylorblog#nitimehndi#nititaylorofficialapp#mehndi#nitiwedding#partitayles#theglamwedding
A post shared by The Glam Wedding (@theglamweddingofficial) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:26am PDT
View this post on Instagram
Sundar Sundar ladkiyaaaa❤️❤️❤️ @nititaylor @aditiparbhoo #NitiTaylor #nititaylor_cutipie
A post shared by A Proud Niti Taylor Stan😎❣️ (@nititaylor_cutipie) on Aug 12, 2019 at 4:51am PDT
(Images Source: Instagram)
Most Read: Rakhi Sawant's Secret Wedding SHOCKS Deepak Kalal; Demands Rs 4 Crore Within 4 Days From Her!