Niti Taylor Reveals Parikshit Bawa Is Her School Buddy; Says She Never Wanted To Marry An Actor

Niti & Parikshit Were Good Friends In School

Niti was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I knew Parikshit from school and back then, we were good friends. A few months ago, we reconnected on Instagram."

The Duo Share Same Qualities

She further added, "When I started to know him better, I realised that he is a gem of a person. I met him in Delhi. My parents met him too, and they also liked him a lot. The best part about having Parikshit in my life is that we share the same qualities."

Niti & Parikshit To Marry Next Year!

When asked about her plans of marriage, she said that they don't plan to get married this year and might tie the knot next year. She added that her fiance's job takes him to different places while she is currently based in Mumbai.

The Actress Never Wanted To Marry An Actor!

Niti was earlier linked to her co-actors. The actress says that she never wanted to marry anyone from the showbiz. She says that she is happy to marry a man of hers and parents' choice.