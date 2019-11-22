Not Aishwarya Rai, But Amitabh Bachchan Declares Kangana Ranaut As Beautiful & No 1 Actress

It has always been an honour for a star in India to get praised by the one and only Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, the host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant to recognise the actress' voice over an audio. The options were Ameesha Patel, Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta and Kriti Sanon. The correct answer was Kangana Ranaut, who was heard saying in the audio, "I've received offers from so many parties. Even my grandfather was a big politician. But I have willingly not accepted (those offers) because I don't want to do that. I don't want to be a politician. I want to be a filmmaker. And that's my primary goal right now."

To which Amitabh Bachchan responded saying, "Kangana Ranaut ji is a very beautiful, number one and famous artist. She has won many awards including National Awards and Filmfare Awards." This might surprise many as his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai is gorgeous and most talented actress in the industry!

Coming back to Kangana Ranaut.... she is known for her bold and on point answers, always stood by herself never faltering from putting forth her point of view in front of the media or on a chat show hosted by ace Bollywood directors or producers.

Seems like this news have shut all the controversies against the actress as Kangana indeed is the leading actress of Bollywood this time stated by Big B himself.

Also Read: It's A Wrap For Kaun Banega Crorepati 11; Amitabh Bachchan Shoots For 12 Hours At A Stretch