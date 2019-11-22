    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Not Aishwarya Rai, But Amitabh Bachchan Declares Kangana Ranaut As Beautiful & No 1 Actress

      By Lekhaka
      |

      It has always been an honour for a star in India to get praised by the one and only Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, the host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant to recognise the actress' voice over an audio. The options were Ameesha Patel, Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta and Kriti Sanon. The correct answer was Kangana Ranaut, who was heard saying in the audio, "I've received offers from so many parties. Even my grandfather was a big politician. But I have willingly not accepted (those offers) because I don't want to do that. I don't want to be a politician. I want to be a filmmaker. And that's my primary goal right now."

      To which Amitabh Bachchan responded saying, "Kangana Ranaut ji is a very beautiful, number one and famous artist. She has won many awards including National Awards and Filmfare Awards." This might surprise many as his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai is gorgeous and most talented actress in the industry!

      Not Aishwarya Rai, But Amitabh Bachchan Declares Kangana Ranaut As Beautiful & No 1 Actress

      Coming back to Kangana Ranaut.... she is known for her bold and on point answers, always stood by herself never faltering from putting forth her point of view in front of the media or on a chat show hosted by ace Bollywood directors or producers.

      Seems like this news have shut all the controversies against the actress as Kangana indeed is the leading actress of Bollywood this time stated by Big B himself.

      Also Read: It's A Wrap For Kaun Banega Crorepati 11; Amitabh Bachchan Shoots For 12 Hours At A Stretch

      Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 22, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue