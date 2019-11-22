Amitabh Bachchan Calls Kangana Ranaut And Not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘No 1 Actress’

It is always an honour for a star in India to get praised by the one and only Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, the host and megastar asked a contestant to recognise the actress's voice in an audio clip. The options given were Ameesha Patel, Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta and Kriti Sanon. The correct answer was Kangana Ranaut, who was heard saying in the audio, "I've received offers from so many parties. Even my grandfather was a big politician. But I have willingly not accepted (those offers) because I don't want to do that. I don't want to be a politician. I want to be a filmmaker. And that's my primary goal right now."

To which Amitabh Bachchan responded saying, "Kangana Ranaut ji is a very beautiful, number one and famous artist. She has won many awards including National Awards and Filmfare Awards." This might surprise many as his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one among the most gorgeous and talented actresses in the industry!

Coming back to Kangana Ranaut, she is known for her bold and to the point answers and has always stood by herself, never faltering from putting forth her point of view in front of the media or on chat shows hosted by ace Bollywood directors or producers.

Seems like this news has shut all controversies against the actress as Kangana indeed is the leading actress of present-day Bollywood as stated by Big B himself.

