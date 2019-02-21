Did You Know! Not Dipika Kakar But Divyanka Tripathi Was The First Choice For Star Plus’ New Show?

We recently revealed that producer Sandip Sickand, who is known for making unconventional stories, is all set to come up with an unusual love story on Star Plus! A source close to the producer was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "The show is a story of an unrequited love. It revolves around two individuals who blame each other for the loss of love in their lives. However, they fall in love with each other, eventually."

It was said that Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Drashti Dhami, Diya Aur Baat Hum's Deepika Singh and Pooja Gor were considered for the show, but Bigg Boss 12 winner and Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar bagged the show. The show will also have Karan V Grover as male lead. According to latest report, not Dipika but Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi was the first choice for the show!

Apparently, Sandip is also good friend of Divyanka and wanted her to play the lead role. It seems that she was even finalised for the show, last year itself when the reports of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off air started doing the rounds.

However, the show got extended and she couldn't give a nod for the project. Also, Divyanka even bagged Ekta Kapoor's web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala alongside Rajeev Khandelwal.

According to the latest report, Divyanka and Rajeev have started shooting for the web series in Vadodara and the pictures of the same are going viral on social media.

