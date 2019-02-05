Not Drashti Dhami Or Deepika Singh, But Dipika Kakar Bags Star Plus’ Next!

Producer Sandip Sickand is known for making unconventional stories. He had produced talk show Juzz Batt with Rajeev Khandelwal, and Meherzan Mazda & Anjali Anand's show Dhai Kilo Ka Prem. Now Sandip is all set produce an unusual love story on Star Plus. A source close to the producer was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "The show is a story of an unrequited love. It revolves around two individuals who blame each other for the loss of love in their lives. However, they fall in love with each other, eventually."

Apparently, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Drashti Dhami, Diya Aur Baati Hum's Deepika Singh, and Pooja Gor were considered for the female lead role. The actresses even gave look test for the show. But it is being said that Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar, who recently bagged Bigg Boss 2, has been finalised to play the female lead on the show.

Sandip shared a picture snapped with Dipika and captioned it as, "The pretty one @ms.dipika 😘🤗." Well, this almost confirms that Dipika would be seen in Sandip's show?

