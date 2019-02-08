English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Not Hamper, But Ajay Devgn Wins Audi For His Answer On Koffee With Karan 6!

    By
    |

    Like every season, many celebrities graced this season of the controversial chat show of Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan. Every celebrity who graces Koffee With Karan is excited and wants to get the hamper on the show. The condition to get the hamper is to win the rapid fire round, which is not so easy, as the celebrity has to be at their wittiest best! Apart from the hamper, Karan Johar announced that the person who came up with the Answer Of The Season (AOTS) would take home an Audi A5 Sportback!

    Ajay Devgn Bags The Swanky Car

    According to DNA report, the actor who bagged the swanky car is Ajay Devgn! Apparently, the keys were handed over to the actor-filmmaker yesterday (February 7, 2019). Well, you must be wondering which answer of Ajay impressed Karan so much that he bagged the Audi!

    Rapid-fire Question & Ajay’s Wittiest Reply!

    During the rapid-fire round, Karan had asked Ajay, "One superstition that you are guilty of believing," to which Ajay gave the wittiest reply. He had said, "I had this superstition that all your films with ‘K' work, till we did Kaal."

    Kajol Had Predicted Ajay’s Win!

    Kajol, who had accompanied Ajay, had immediately said, "Okay, he's winning this Audi. Here we come." For the uninitiated, Kaal starred Ajay and was produced by Karan. The film bombed miserably at the box office.

    Jury For Answer Of The Season Winner

    The panel (judges), which decided about the AOTS winner consisted of Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Mallika Dua and Vir Das. They chose Ajay's reply from a lot of finalists. Well, Ajay must be happiest celebrity guest of this season, not because he won Audi, but because he is passionate about sports cars and he has one more to his collection now!

    Most Read: Latest Online TRP Report: Kasautii Back On Top Slot; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Retains No. 1 Spot

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 14:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue