Not Hamper, But Ajay Devgn Wins Audi For His Answer On Koffee With Karan 6!

Ajay Devgn Bags The Swanky Car

According to DNA report, the actor who bagged the swanky car is Ajay Devgn! Apparently, the keys were handed over to the actor-filmmaker yesterday (February 7, 2019). Well, you must be wondering which answer of Ajay impressed Karan so much that he bagged the Audi!

Rapid-fire Question & Ajay’s Wittiest Reply!

During the rapid-fire round, Karan had asked Ajay, "One superstition that you are guilty of believing," to which Ajay gave the wittiest reply. He had said, "I had this superstition that all your films with ‘K' work, till we did Kaal."

Kajol Had Predicted Ajay’s Win!

Kajol, who had accompanied Ajay, had immediately said, "Okay, he's winning this Audi. Here we come." For the uninitiated, Kaal starred Ajay and was produced by Karan. The film bombed miserably at the box office.

Jury For Answer Of The Season Winner

The panel (judges), which decided about the AOTS winner consisted of Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Mallika Dua and Vir Das. They chose Ajay's reply from a lot of finalists. Well, Ajay must be happiest celebrity guest of this season, not because he won Audi, but because he is passionate about sports cars and he has one more to his collection now!