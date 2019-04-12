SURPRISING! Not Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Namik Paul To Be Seen opposite Deepika Singh In Kavach 2!

Major Reshuffling In Balaji’s Shows!

Apparently, major reshuffling has happened in Balaji Telefilms shows! Yes, we are talking about shows - Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kavach Season 2! It has to be recalled that the makers of the supernatural show, Kavach which starred Mona Singh and Vivek Dahiya are coming up with season 2.

Namik Paul To Romance Deepika Singh; Varun Toorkey To Enter Kasautii!

Apparently, the makers of Kavach 2 have roped in Deepika Singh for the female lead. The actress will be seen in a different avatar on the show. As per Bollywoodlife report, it is being said that Namik will be seen opposite Deepika! Also, it is being said that Varun Toorkey, who was supposed to enter Kavach, will enter Kasautii!

Namik Was Finalised After A Lot Of Discussions

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "A decision was taken by the officials earlier in the day to make Namik the lead of another show." Apparently, after a lot of discussions, Namik has been finalised for the show.

The Actor Had Revealed Why He Had Chose Kasautii

Previously, Namik had revealed as to why he chose Kasautii. He had also said that he didn't want to take up the supernatural show as he had done before. He was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I was looking at picking up a role that I have not done till now. Since I have already done a supernatural show with Ek Deewaana Tha, I did not want to take up another show of the same genre."

He Didn’t Want To Repeat

He further added, "The trend of supernaturals has been going on for some time now. However, I was quite certain that I did not want to repeat myself, or immediately follow it up with a horror or supernatural genre. In simple words, I did not want to be typecast."

What Made Namik Choose Kavach 2 Over Kasautii 2?

Well, we wonder what made him change his mind and take up the supernatural show again - maybe he must have had cracked a big deal for the show! Hit the comment box to share your views.