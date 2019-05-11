Not Parth Samthaan Or Harshad Chopda, This Actor Is Most Desirable Man Of Television!

Pearl V Puri Tops The List Of Desirable Men On TV

When asked as to how he feels to top the list of Desirable Men on TV he told BT, "It feels amazing! I feel honoured to be on a list that has a lot of people vying for the top spot. It's not easy as there are a lot of good-looking men around. It's also another milestone and has set the bar higher for me. However, I am still a simple guy from a small town and won't let anything change that."

Mohsin Khan & Parth Samthaan

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan has bagged the second spot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan has bagged the third spot. While Parth is apparently dating his co-actress Erica Fernandes, Mohsin is in a relationship with his co-actress Shivangi Joshi.

Shaheer Sheikh & Zain Imam

The fourth and fifth places are occupied by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh and Naamkaran actor Zain Imam. Zain is currently seen on Star Plus' Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. Shaheer is not just popular in India, but also in Indonesia, where he has acted in a number of films and shows.

Shivin Narang & Sidharth Shukla

Internet Wala Love actor's Shivin Narang has bagged sixth place. His charming persona and smile has impressed the viewers. It was said that the actor is dating Smirti Kalra, with whom he was seen in Suvreen Guggal.

Siddharth Shukla has made an impact on the audiences, especially the female folks, with his shows like Dil Se Dil Tak and Balika Vadhu. The actor has bagged seventh place.

Harshad Chopda

The extremely talented actor, who is also a fitness freak, Harshad Chopda is at eight place. The actor stole millions of heart with his latest show Bepannaah.

Karan Wahi & Shehban Azim

Karan Wahi, who has grabbed ninth place, has made women go weak in their knees with chocolate boy looks and enviable style. Shehban Azim, who is currently seen in Tujhse Hai Raabta, has impressed the viewers with boy-next-door looks and innocence.

Most Desirable Actors Of TV

Ssharad Malhotra, Aly Goni, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shashank Vyas and Ankit Siwach are at 11th to 15th places, respectively; while Laksh, Namik Khanna, Aashim Gulati, Karanvir Sharma and Priyank Sharma have managed to occupy 16th to 20th place, respectively.