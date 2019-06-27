Online TRP Ratings: Bepanah Pyaarr On Third Spot; Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Out, Kundali Bhagya In!
The online TRP ratings of Week 25 are out. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which had dropped to the third spot last week, has witnessed a jump this week! On the other hand, Kasautii Zindagii Kay which was at the top spot, has dropped down. Bepanah Pyaarr has seen improvement in its ratings. While Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Kumkum Bhagya are out of TRP race, Kundali Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have re-entered! Take a look at the most-viewed shows online and their points.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
While Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the first spot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped down to the second spot. The shows have managed to get 31.2 and 30 points, respectively.
Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
While Bepanah Pyaar has occupied the third place with 27.7 points, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the fourth place with 25.0 points.
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai & Yeh Hai Mohobbatein
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Yeh Hai Mohobbatein have interchanged their places. The former show has occupied the fifth place with 21.0 points, while the latter has grabbed sixth place with 18.3 points.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has retained its seventh place with 17.0 points, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back on online TRP chart with 15.5 points.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Kundali Bhagya
While The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped down to the ninth place, Kundali Bhagya has re-entered the TRP chart (at 10th place). The shows have managed to get 14.6 and 13.0 points, respectively.
