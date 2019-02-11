Palak Jain & Tapasvi Mehta Get Hitched; Kunal Jaisingh-Bharti Kumar, Shweta Kawaatra & Others Attend

Palak Jain & Tapasvi Mehta Get Hitched

The venue was beautifully decorated with pink and white flowers and other decorations. Palak made a beautiful bride in red and white lehenga, while Tapasvi wore white and beige sherwani.

Palak’s Wedding

Palak was all smiles during all the celebrations - right from the pre-wedding ceremonies to the wedding day, but got emotional and was in tears during ‘bidaai'.

The Guests

The wedding was graced by close friends and family members. Among friends from the entertainment industry, Manav Gohil, Shweta Kwatra, the newly-weds Kunal Jaisingh and Bharti Kumar, Rohan Shah and Yatin Mehta attended the wedding.

In Pic: Tapasvi On The Horse

Rohan, Kunal and Shweta shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremonies. Palak had revealed that they will take off to New Zealand for their honeymoon.