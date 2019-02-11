English
    Palak Jain & Tapasvi Mehta Get Hitched; Kunal Jaisingh-Bharti Kumar, Shweta Kawaatra & Others Attend

    Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actress Palak Tiwari and Tapasvi Mehta got married yesterday (February 10, 2019). The pre-wedding ceremonies were held in Palak's hometown, Indore. The haldi ceremony was held on February 7, while the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were held on February 8 and 9, respectively. Palak looked super excited at all the ceremonies. She was also seen dancing her heart out at a few pre-wedding ceremonies. At hadli, the actress wore yellow sari, while during her mehendi, she looked vibrant in green-coloured attire. At sangeet, the actress wore yellow and pink lehenga choli, while Tapasvi wore a white kurta pyjama.

    Read on to know more about Palak and Tapasvi's wedding and check out the pictures!

    Palak Jain & Tapasvi Mehta Get Hitched

    The venue was beautifully decorated with pink and white flowers and other decorations. Palak made a beautiful bride in red and white lehenga, while Tapasvi wore white and beige sherwani.

    Palak’s Wedding

    Palak was all smiles during all the celebrations - right from the pre-wedding ceremonies to the wedding day, but got emotional and was in tears during ‘bidaai'.

    The Guests

    The wedding was graced by close friends and family members. Among friends from the entertainment industry, Manav Gohil, Shweta Kwatra, the newly-weds Kunal Jaisingh and Bharti Kumar, Rohan Shah and Yatin Mehta attended the wedding.

    In Pic: Tapasvi On The Horse

    Rohan, Kunal and Shweta shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremonies. Palak had revealed that they will take off to New Zealand for their honeymoon.

    (Images Source: Instagram)

