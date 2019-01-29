Palak Jain & Tapasvi’s Pre-wedding Functions Begin; Ronit Roy, SuKish, Kunal-Bharti & Others Attend

Pooja Banerjee Congratulates The Couple

Pooja Banerjee shared a few pictures from the engagement ceremony on her Instagram story. The actress captioned a picture as, "Congratulations for the new beginnings @palakjain786 @mtapas." - (sic)

Kunal Jaisingh, Bharti Kumar, Pooja & Others Pose For A Selfie

The newly-weds Kunal Jaisingh and Bharti Kumar also graced the engagement ceremony. They were seen posing with the couple.

Palak Looked Beautiful In Pink-coloured Lehenga

Palak's fan club shared a few pre-wedding ceremony pictures in which Palak looked beautiful in a pink-coloured lehenga. She was seen happily posing with her husband-to-be and family.

Suyyash, Kishwer & Ronit At Palak’s Engagement Ceremony

Suyyash and Kishwer's fan club shared a picture from the engagement ceremony in which Suyyash, Ronit and Kishwer were seen posing with Palak and Tapasvi.

The Couple Cut The Cake

Palak's friends performed for the couple to the songs 'Mukjko kya hua hai' and 'Tukur tukur'. The couple also grooved to a few Bollywood numbers. There was also a cake cutting ceremony.

Mahima Wishes Palak

Rohan Shah and Mahima Makwana also attended Palak's pre-wedding ceremonies. Mahima shared a picture and captioned it as, "Congratulations @palakjain786 ! Lots of love and happiness to you and @mtapas." - (sic)