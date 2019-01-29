English
    Palak Jain & Tapasvi’s Pre-wedding Functions Begin; Ronit Roy, SuKish, Kunal-Bharti & Others Attend

    By
    |

    Last year, especially in December, we saw many celebrities getting married. Well, the wedding season continues and a few more celebrities from the Television industry are all set to tie the knot soon! We had revealed earlier that Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actress Palak Jain is all set to tie the knot this year. The actress will be tying the knot with her childhood sweetheart, Tapasvi Mehta, on February 10, 2019. The pre-wedding functions kick-started in Mumbai. Tapasvi and Palak made an adorable couple at their pre-wedding ceremonies.

    For one of the functions, Palak donned ethnic wear, while for her engagement ceremony, she donned a golden skirt and a black crop top, and Tapasvi opted for a black tuxedo. The couple's close friends and family members graced the pre-wedding ceremonies. Take a look at the pictures.

    Pooja Banerjee Congratulates The Couple

    Pooja Banerjee shared a few pictures from the engagement ceremony on her Instagram story. The actress captioned a picture as, "Congratulations for the new beginnings @palakjain786 @mtapas." - (sic)

    Kunal Jaisingh, Bharti Kumar, Pooja & Others Pose For A Selfie

    The newly-weds Kunal Jaisingh and Bharti Kumar also graced the engagement ceremony. They were seen posing with the couple.

    Palak Looked Beautiful In Pink-coloured Lehenga

    Palak's fan club shared a few pre-wedding ceremony pictures in which Palak looked beautiful in a pink-coloured lehenga. She was seen happily posing with her husband-to-be and family.

    Suyyash, Kishwer & Ronit At Palak’s Engagement Ceremony

    Suyyash and Kishwer's fan club shared a picture from the engagement ceremony in which Suyyash, Ronit and Kishwer were seen posing with Palak and Tapasvi.

    The Couple Cut The Cake

    Palak's friends performed for the couple to the songs 'Mukjko kya hua hai' and 'Tukur tukur'. The couple also grooved to a few Bollywood numbers. There was also a cake cutting ceremony.

    Mahima Wishes Palak

    Rohan Shah and Mahima Makwana also attended Palak's pre-wedding ceremonies. Mahima shared a picture and captioned it as, "Congratulations @palakjain786 ! Lots of love and happiness to you and @mtapas." - (sic)

    (Images Source: Instagram)

