Palak Jain Dances Her Heart Out At Pre-wedding Function; Looks Radiant In Haldi Ceremony!
We saw many celebrities getting married in December last year. This year too, the wedding celebrations continue as a few popular celebrities are all set to tie the knot soon! Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actress Palak Jain is all set to get married to her childhood sweetheart, Tapasvi Mehta, on February 10, 2019. Before leaving for Indore, the couple got engaged recently in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Pooja Banerjee, Ronit Roy, newly-weds Kunal Jaisingh and Bharti Kumar, Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai and others graced the ceremony.
The pre-wedding celebrations have begun in the actress' hometown, Indore. Check out inside the pictures and videos!
The Excited Bride-to-be
The bride-to-be looked pretty in a sea blue lehenga choli. The actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories, in which she looked super excited.
Palak Dances Her Heart Out
In a few videos that are doing rounds on fan pages, the actress is seen performing rituals. She was also seen dancing her heart out to the beats of dhol.
A Perfect Marwari
Palak looked perfect marwari with minimal make-up, jewellery and golden matha-pathi. The pre-wedding ceremonies - haldi, mehendi and Sangeet will be held on February 7, 8 and 9, respectively.
Palak Looks Radiant At Haldi Ceremony
The haldi ceremony was held recently and the actress looked radiant in a yellow-coloured sari and floral jewellery. About her wedding, the actress told BT, "I have always dreamt of a fairytale and elaborate wedding. So, I will have every possible function leading up to the D-day. There will be a pre-wedding celebration on January 28 in Mumbai for my industry friends and family."
Palak's Haldi
"The haldi, mehendi and sangeet will be held in Indore on February 7, 8 and 9, respectively. I am excited about getting married in the month of love, and we will take off to New Zealand for our honeymoon."
