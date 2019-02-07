Palak Jain Dances Her Heart Out At Pre-wedding Function; Looks Radiant In Haldi Ceremony!

The Excited Bride-to-be

The bride-to-be looked pretty in a sea blue lehenga choli. The actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories, in which she looked super excited.

Palak Dances Her Heart Out

In a few videos that are doing rounds on fan pages, the actress is seen performing rituals. She was also seen dancing her heart out to the beats of dhol.

A Perfect Marwari

Palak looked perfect marwari with minimal make-up, jewellery and golden matha-pathi. The pre-wedding ceremonies - haldi, mehendi and Sangeet will be held on February 7, 8 and 9, respectively.

Palak Looks Radiant At Haldi Ceremony

The haldi ceremony was held recently and the actress looked radiant in a yellow-coloured sari and floral jewellery. About her wedding, the actress told BT, "I have always dreamt of a fairytale and elaborate wedding. So, I will have every possible function leading up to the D-day. There will be a pre-wedding celebration on January 28 in Mumbai for my industry friends and family."

Palak's Haldi

"The haldi, mehendi and sangeet will be held in Indore on February 7, 8 and 9, respectively. I am excited about getting married in the month of love, and we will take off to New Zealand for our honeymoon."