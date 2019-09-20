Pankaj Tripathi Gets Teary-eyed; Reveals He Stole Manoj Bajpayee's Slippers From A 5-star Hotel

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors in the industry. The actor will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show, this weekend, along with another amazing actor, Manoj Bajpayee. The channel shared a promo, in which, the Sacred Games actor got teary-eyed as he narrated an incident about stealing Manoj's slippers from a five-star hotel.

Manoj revealed that Pankaj had told him the story (how Pankaj stole his slippers during struggling days) when they were working together on the film Gangs of Wasseypur. Pankaj then interrupts and narrates the incident.

Pankaj was seen telling, "I was a kitchen supervisor and I received a call saying Manoj Bajpai ji is in the hotel. I used to do theatre back then, so the kitchen staff knew my inclination towards cinema. I had clearly instructed the room service people that if they get any order from Manoj ji's room, inform me directly."

"So I went there, met bhaiyya, told him 'Pranaam, and shared even I am into theatre', and touched his feet. Next day morning, he checked out and left for the airport. But he left a hawai chappal (slippers) behind. The housekeeping people said that 'Are! Tumhare Manoj Bajpayee ji gaye hain, chappal chod diye hain yehi pe'. I told them bhai, don't submit it, give it to me."

Explaining the reason behind it, Pankaj said, "Kyon? ... Eklavya ki tarah agar main inke khadau mein apna paer daal lu (Why? ... If like Eklavya, I, too, could put my feet in his slipper)."

As Pankaj narrated the story, he got emotional and teary-eyed. Manoj immediately got up and hugged up; the entire team gave a standing ovation to the actors.

Little did veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee know that Pankaj Tripathi who then was a theatre artist used to worship him as his Guru. Watch the method actors share some wonderful moments on #TheKapilSharmaShow this weekend at 9:30 PM only on Sony. pic.twitter.com/Qu77kAwBR8 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 20, 2019

