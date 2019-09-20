English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pankaj Tripathi Gets Teary-eyed; Reveals He Stole Manoj Bajpayee's Slippers From A 5-star Hotel

    By
    |

    Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors in the industry. The actor will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show, this weekend, along with another amazing actor, Manoj Bajpayee. The channel shared a promo, in which, the Sacred Games actor got teary-eyed as he narrated an incident about stealing Manoj's slippers from a five-star hotel.

    Manoj revealed that Pankaj had told him the story (how Pankaj stole his slippers during struggling days) when they were working together on the film Gangs of Wasseypur. Pankaj then interrupts and narrates the incident.

    Pankaj Tripathi Gets Teary-eyed; Reveals He Stole Manoj Bajpayees Slippers From A 5-star Hotel

    Pankaj was seen telling, "I was a kitchen supervisor and I received a call saying Manoj Bajpai ji is in the hotel. I used to do theatre back then, so the kitchen staff knew my inclination towards cinema. I had clearly instructed the room service people that if they get any order from Manoj ji's room, inform me directly."

    "So I went there, met bhaiyya, told him 'Pranaam, and shared even I am into theatre', and touched his feet. Next day morning, he checked out and left for the airport. But he left a hawai chappal (slippers) behind. The housekeeping people said that 'Are! Tumhare Manoj Bajpayee ji gaye hain, chappal chod diye hain yehi pe'. I told them bhai, don't submit it, give it to me."

    Explaining the reason behind it, Pankaj said, "Kyon? ... Eklavya ki tarah agar main inke khadau mein apna paer daal lu (Why? ... If like Eklavya, I, too, could put my feet in his slipper)."

    As Pankaj narrated the story, he got emotional and teary-eyed. Manoj immediately got up and hugged up; the entire team gave a standing ovation to the actors.

    Most Read: Shashank Vyas Regrets Not Being In Touch With Late Actress Pratyusha Banerjee During Her Last Days

    More PANKAJ TRIPATHI News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue