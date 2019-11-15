Paras Chhabra's GF Akanksha Puri Reveals Why She Turned Down Bigg Boss 13 Wild Card Entry Offer

Bigg Boss Makers Made Super Offer To Paras’ Girlfriend

Akanksha told the entertainment portal that Bigg Boss makers made a super offer to her saying that she is good-looking and even that audience will get to see Paras' real side if she enter, but she refused.

Why Akanksha Refused Bigg Boss 13 Offer?

The reason why the actress refused to be a part of the show, was that she didn't want to compete with Paras. Akanksha said, "I didn't want to be a competitor to Paras. We both are very strong individuals with resolute opinions. Who knows I would have come out as a stronger personality than him on the show. If it was a couple reality show, I would have surely gone."

Akanksha Was Linked With Siddharth Shukla

The other reason is the fight between her ex Siddharth Shukla and current boyfriend Paras. As viewers are aware, Paras and Sid do not share great bond. Also, it has to be recalled that Akanksha was earlier linked with Siddharth.

The Actress Says…

Akanksha told the portal, "I knew where it would eventually go. I was linked up to Siddharth in the past and I expected Paras and Sid won't get along. And that's what happened- they are fighting and the way things are between them right now, I would have become the epicenter of their fights, which I didn't want and hence I turned down the offer."