SHOCKING! Paridhi Sharma And Aniruddh Dave OUT Of Patiala Babes Overnight

Sony TV's Patiala Babes is all set to take a five-year leap. The makers of the show are making major changes on the show. Apparently, post the leap, the story will revolve around Ashnoor Kaur's character. Hence, the characters of Paridhi Sharma and Aniruddh Dave have been axed overnight. The actors are naturally taken by surprise.

Paridhi revealed to BT that she got to know about her exit a couple of days ago. The actress also added that she wasn't happy with her role.

Paridhi was quoted by BT as saying, "I got to know about my exit only on Tuesday. In any case, I wasn't satisfied with the way my track was shaping up. It started off as a strong and inspiring character, but the storyline digressed and my character started slipping around two months ago. I never wanted to play mother to a teenager, but I took up the show for my role."

The actress further added that she is glad that she is not a part of the leap as there was nothing in it for her to explore. She also added that if they had not decided to end her track, she would have exited the show herself.

Meanwhile, Aniruddh said, "I believe that every show goes through a change after it reaches a saturation point. I am happy that my character Hanuman Singh was loved, as he was someone who believed in women's equality and rights."

