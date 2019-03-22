Here’s How Parth-Erica, Hina-Rocky, Kapil-Ginni, Shabbir-Kanchi & Other TV Actors Celebrated Holi!

Parth, Erica, Urvashi, Vikas & Others At Ekta’s Holi Party

Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey, Vikas Gupta, Urvashi Dholakia, Pearl V Puri, Karishma Tanna, Pooja Banerjee and Sahil Anand celebrated Holi with Ekta Kapoor. The actors shared a few pictures and videos from the Holi party which is proof that the actors had a gala time.

Hina & Rocky

Hina and Rocky were seen having a blast as they celebrated Holi together. Rocky shared a few pictures and wrote, "What a Holi !! When a family of friends mix with each other just like the colours in Holi, everyone distinct and everyone beautiful and everyone together. Happy Holi All! Life is indeed a festival of colours!"- (sic)

Kapil & Ginni Celebrate Holi With TKSS Team!

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath celebrated their first Holi post wedding together with friends. The Kapil Sharma Show's actors Rochelle Rao, Chandan Prabhakar, Rajiv Thakur and Sumona Chakravarti, even Keith joined them. Rochelle shared a few pictures from Holi celebration.

Shabbir Celebrates Holi With His Reel & Real Wives Sriti & Kanchi

Kumkum Bhayga's Shabbir Ahluwalia had a blast celebrating the festival of colours with his wife Kanchi Kaul and kids. His Kumkum Bhagya co-stars Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja and Charu Mehra too enjoyed playing Holi. Arjit shared a few pictures from the Holi party and captioned it, "Happy Holiiiii #FavFestival."

Srishty & Rohit

Srishty Rode and rumoured boyfriend Rohit Suchanti were seen celebrating Holi together along with their Bigg Boss inmates Saba and Somi Khan. They were also seen sharing videos in which they were seen dancing to Holi songs.

Sunil Grover Will Vote For Party If They Promise To Celebrate Holi For 3 Days!

Sunil Grover wrote a hilarious tweet post Holi. He wrote, "Holi khatam! Yar holi 1 saal main 3 din honi chahiye! . Jo bhi party yeh promise karegi, mera vote usi ko !" - (sic)