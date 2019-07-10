Parth Samthaan Feels Like Alladin As He Dresses For Wedding Sequence; Erica Looks Gorgeous As Bride!

Prerna & Anurag In Wedding Looks

In the previous episode, we saw both Anurag and Mr Bajaj getting ready to marry Prerna, who is in a dilemma. She sacrifices her love to save Anurag and gets married to Mr Bajaj. Both Parth and Erica shared pictures of their wedding dresses and we must say they look adorable!

Parth Gets Alladin Feels

Parth shared a picture in which he was seen wearing a cream-coloured pagdi and sherwani, and captioned it "#alladinfeels." Erica too shared a picture of her bridal costume. She looked gorgeous in a white-red lehenga.

Erica Looks Gorgeous

Erica captioned the picture, "She was brave, strong and broken all at once - Anna Funder. #prernasharma #kasautiizindagiikay #love #sacrafice #weddingdress #bride."

Prerna To Marry Mr Bajaj!

We had reported about the upcoming twist in which Mr Bajaj would play a double game and ditch Prerna. He would continue to destroy Anurag, which would shock Prerna.

Prerna-Mr Bajaj Or Prerna-Anurag?

The upcoming episodes will be interesting as we are sure that Prerna will change Mr Bajaj, who might eventually fall in love with her (just like it happened in the previous season). Are you ready for Prerna and Mr Bajaj's romance or you want Prerna back with Anurag? Hit the comment box to share your views.