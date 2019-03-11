Parth Samthaan Parties With Erica Fernandes & Other Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors On His Birthday!

Parth Samthaan Birthday Party

Parth was seen cutting two cakes (one on the sets and other at the party), while his co-actors were seen cheering him. The actors were seen dancing their heart out at the party. Erica was seen wearing Parth's red jacket.

Erica Fernandes

Erica shared a few pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday to this handsome yet crazy man. When it comes to being a great friend and a great guy nothing compares . Cheers to you today 🥂Wishing you all the love, happiness and success in life Partho . Always keep that kid in u alive . 🤗😘🥳🥂 @the_parthsamthaan." - (sic)

Pooja Banerjee

"Happiest birthday @the_parthsamthaan You are probably the most happening thing happened in my life this year 🤪 from Kasautii to Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain... From having mindless talks to having deep thoughtful conversations, From being goofballs to being extremely serious individuals.. My God there is so much I can write about you and us.. I wanted to pick up the picture which would describe you and us the best but then I realised that it's just not possible.. 🤷🏻♀️ Happy birthday 🥳 @the_parthsamthaan God bless you." - (sic)

Shubhaavi Choksey

"Happy birthday my darling..... Too much to say and very little space here to write .... Will just say " I love you very much" @the_parthsamthaan ❤️ #birthdayboy #friend #son #love #gratitude." - (sic)

Scarlett Rose

"Happy Birthday Baby Parthuuuuuu ❤️ Here is too many years of troubling you , dancing till morning , eating like there is no tomorrow , cooking , Shooting & Breaking the Internet 😉🤣 Lots of Love , Luck & Success 💰 - Kalet ❤️ #HappyBirthdayParthSamthaan #ScarlettMRose." - (sic)

Chetna Pande

"Happy Happy birthday to one of my oldest buddy... We almost started our journeys tog 🖤... You hav been proving yourself in everything dat you do .. wish you many many more successful years ⭐️ @the_parthsamthaan .. Have an amazing year ⚡️ #pyartunekyakiya." - (sic)

Niti Taylor

Parth's Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan co-star, Niti Taylor shared a picture and captioned it as, "Happy birthday @the_parthsamthaan God bless you with lots of happiness and success. have An amazing day Party hard." - (sic)