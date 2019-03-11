Parth Samthaan Parties With Erica Fernandes & Other Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors On His Birthday!
The heartthrob of television industry Parth Samthaan, turned 28 today (March 11). The actor, who got popular with his role of Manik from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, is currently seen playing the role of Anurag Basu on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor was also seen partying with his Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 friends - Erica fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand, Shubhavi Choksey, Uday Tikekar, Ariah Aggarwal and others. Hina Khan was missing from the party (we assume she was shooting for Kitchen Champion along with Rocky and Priyank Sharma).
Check out the pictures (collage) from the party. Also, read on to know who wished Parth on his special day.
Parth Samthaan Birthday Party
Parth was seen cutting two cakes (one on the sets and other at the party), while his co-actors were seen cheering him. The actors were seen dancing their heart out at the party. Erica was seen wearing Parth's red jacket.
Erica Fernandes
Erica shared a few pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday to this handsome yet crazy man. When it comes to being a great friend and a great guy nothing compares . Cheers to you today 🥂Wishing you all the love, happiness and success in life Partho . Always keep that kid in u alive . 🤗😘🥳🥂 @the_parthsamthaan." - (sic)
Pooja Banerjee
"Happiest birthday @the_parthsamthaan You are probably the most happening thing happened in my life this year 🤪 from Kasautii to Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain... From having mindless talks to having deep thoughtful conversations, From being goofballs to being extremely serious individuals.. My God there is so much I can write about you and us.. I wanted to pick up the picture which would describe you and us the best but then I realised that it's just not possible.. 🤷🏻♀️ Happy birthday 🥳 @the_parthsamthaan God bless you." - (sic)
Shubhaavi Choksey
"Happy birthday my darling..... Too much to say and very little space here to write .... Will just say " I love you very much" @the_parthsamthaan ❤️ #birthdayboy #friend #son #love #gratitude." - (sic)
Scarlett Rose
"Happy Birthday Baby Parthuuuuuu ❤️ Here is too many years of troubling you , dancing till morning , eating like there is no tomorrow , cooking , Shooting & Breaking the Internet 😉🤣 Lots of Love , Luck & Success 💰 - Kalet ❤️ #HappyBirthdayParthSamthaan #ScarlettMRose." - (sic)
Chetna Pande
"Happy Happy birthday to one of my oldest buddy... We almost started our journeys tog 🖤... You hav been proving yourself in everything dat you do .. wish you many many more successful years ⭐️ @the_parthsamthaan .. Have an amazing year ⚡️ #pyartunekyakiya." - (sic)
Niti Taylor
Parth's Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan co-star, Niti Taylor shared a picture and captioned it as, "Happy birthday @the_parthsamthaan God bless you with lots of happiness and success. have An amazing day Party hard." - (sic)
