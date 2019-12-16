    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Parth Samthaan Buys A Swanky Car; Poses Happily With His Proud Mother (PICTURES)

      By
      |

      Parth Samthaan, who is impressing fans with his fantastic performance as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, bought his first house as a gift for his parents, a few months ago. Now, the actor has bought a swanky car.

      Parth Poses With His Mom

      Parth Poses With His Mom

      The proud owner of a pearl white Mercedes-Benz S-Class shared a few pictures and videos on his Instagram page and captioned them, " That moment when shes watching you with Pride 😇❤️ Welcoming this new Machine ☺️😉 Mercedes--- A class apart !@bigboytoyz_india #mercedesbenz #s350."

      Parth Samthaan's New Car

      Parth Samthaan’s New Car

      In the pictures, Parth was seen posing with his mother with the car behind them. In a video, his mother was seen unveiling the car. In another picture, the actor was seen sitting in the front seat of the car, holding the steering wheel.

      His Friends Congratulate Him

      His Friends Congratulate Him

      His friends from the industry - Hina Khan, Shubhaavi Choksey, Ariah Agarwal, Kishwer Merchant and others congratulated him. Hina commented, "Woooooooow congratulations... 👏👏 so happy for you," Ariah wrote, "Ay finally!!! Congratulations!!!! 😁♥️." While Shubhaavi wrote, "❤️❤️❤️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻," Kishwer commented, "Congratulations 🤩."

      The Actor Shares A Special Bond With His Mom

      The Actor Shares A Special Bond With His Mom

      Parth shares a special bond with his mother. In fact, he calls himself, a mama's boy. He had told IANS, "I share a very close bond with my mother and I am a typical mumma's boy. I am extremely attached to my mother and she is a superwoman for me. She will always be the number one woman in my life. I always strive to make my mother proud of me and bring a smile on her face. She is my best friend."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

