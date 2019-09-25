Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes Celebrate 1 Year Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Fans Trend #1YearOfKZK

#1YearOfKZK

While Erica shared a picture and captioned it, "#1yearofkasautii #prernasharma," Parth wrote a heartfelt note by sharing a video edited by his fan club.

Parth Shares A Heartfelt Note

Parth wrote, "On this date 25th sept last year, we started this beautiful journey of love and sacrifice... Congratulations to all the creatives ,writers , directors ,production, technicians ,cast members and the entire crew of kasautii..and ofcourse to @ektaravikapoor ma'am for making me a part of this journey 🙏🙏@balajitelefilmslimited @chloejferns @starplus thankyou 🙏#1yearanniversary #kasautiizindagiikay. #memories." - (sic)

Fora Writes…

Fans were all praise for their favourite actors. Take a look at the comments:

Fora🦋: @LaghateParth @IamEJF Thank you for giving us anurag prerna 😍 and thank you parth and erica for portraying it so beautifully! We lived #AnuPre 🤧❤️ #ParthSamthaan #EricaFernandes #1YearOfAnuragBasu #1YearOfKasautii #1YearOfKZK #OneYearOfKZK. - (sic)

𝓼𝓸𝓷𝓲☽

"So on kasautii turning 1 year today I'd like to congratulate the actors for giving their best inspite of bad script. Anddddd I'm so grateful cause this show gave me so manyy friends *touchwood * that even if the show ends today,I know we'll stick to eo forever ❤️ #1YearOfKZK." - (sic)

Sana

"#1YearOfKZK reached its heights with the amazing chemistry of anupre, and the super awesome performance by the rest of the cast! That too when they all these were very under-utilised! Kudos to the cast! And congratulations!" - (sic)

Rabea 💜

"Just wanted to say Our Cast is the Best cast out there. They share a pure, genuine bond with eo which just melts our heart May their Bond Grow Stronger & Stronger 🥺❤️ #1YearOfKZK." - (sic)

Annie Khan

"The kasauti we admire how they make zero such a positive thing for us that my little cousin who was teased bcz he got zero in maths test was saying to his friends didn't u see the anupre zero scene ohh my i mean i was left with open mouth @LaghateParth @IamEJF love u #1yearofKZK." - (sic)