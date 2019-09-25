English
    Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes Celebrate 1 Year Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Fans Trend #1YearOfKZK

    Ekta Kapoor's reboot show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 completed one year today (September 25). The show became an instant hit, all thanks to the cute couple, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play the role of Anurag and Prerna. The couple too became an instant hit jodi! Fans fondly call them AnuPre or PaRica.

    The actors' fans have been congratulating and praising them on social media. They are also trending #1YearOfKZK on Twitter.

    #1YearOfKZK

    #1YearOfKZK

    While Erica shared a picture and captioned it, "#1yearofkasautii #prernasharma," Parth wrote a heartfelt note by sharing a video edited by his fan club.

    Parth Shares A Heartfelt Note

    Parth Shares A Heartfelt Note

    Parth wrote, "On this date 25th sept last year, we started this beautiful journey of love and sacrifice... Congratulations to all the creatives ,writers , directors ,production, technicians ,cast members and the entire crew of kasautii..and ofcourse to @ektaravikapoor ma'am for making me a part of this journey 🙏🙏@balajitelefilmslimited @chloejferns @starplus thankyou 🙏#1yearanniversary #kasautiizindagiikay. #memories." - (sic)

    Fora Writes…

    Fora Writes…

    Fans were all praise for their favourite actors. Take a look at the comments:

    Fora🦋: @LaghateParth @IamEJF Thank you for giving us anurag prerna 😍 and thank you parth and erica for portraying it so beautifully! We lived #AnuPre 🤧❤️ #ParthSamthaan #EricaFernandes #1YearOfAnuragBasu #1YearOfKasautii #1YearOfKZK #OneYearOfKZK. - (sic)

    𝓼𝓸𝓷𝓲☽

    𝓼𝓸𝓷𝓲☽

    "So on kasautii turning 1 year today I'd like to congratulate the actors for giving their best inspite of bad script. Anddddd I'm so grateful cause this show gave me so manyy friends *touchwood * that even if the show ends today,I know we'll stick to eo forever ❤️ #1YearOfKZK." - (sic)

    Sana

    Sana

    "#1YearOfKZK reached its heights with the amazing chemistry of anupre, and the super awesome performance by the rest of the cast! That too when they all these were very under-utilised! Kudos to the cast! And congratulations!" - (sic)

    Rabea 💜

    Rabea 💜

    "Just wanted to say Our Cast is the Best cast out there. They share a pure, genuine bond with eo which just melts our heart May their Bond Grow Stronger & Stronger 🥺❤️ #1YearOfKZK." - (sic)

    Annie Khan

    Annie Khan

    "The kasauti we admire how they make zero such a positive thing for us that my little cousin who was teased bcz he got zero in maths test was saying to his friends didn't u see the anupre zero scene ohh my i mean i was left with open mouth @LaghateParth @IamEJF love u #1yearofKZK." - (sic)

