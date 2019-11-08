Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan & Others Party Hard At Pooja Banerjee's Birthday Bash

The Birthday Girl

The birthday girl looked gorgeous in a lilac outfit with chunky metal and thread embroidery on the dress. She was seen posing for the cameras with a blue feather sash.

In Picture: Pooja Banerjee, Sandeep Sejwal & Ekta Kapoor

Pooja and her husband Sandeep Sejwal, who were seen on Nach Baliye 9, had a blast with the guests. The actress had even shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories.

Pooja With Erica

Erica Fernandes, who attended the bash, looked stunning in a white outfit. She shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl and captioned it, "Happy birthday baby @poojabanerjee." - (sic)

Pooja Goes Unrecognisable!

Parth Samthaan shared a few videos of on-set celebration. In one of the videos, he was seen smearing cake on Pooja's face. He also captioned a video as, "Happy birthday or Halloween @poojabanerjee." - (sic)

Hina & Pooja

Hina Khan also shared a few videos on her Instagram stories. Sharing a picture snapped with Pooja, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday cookie." - (sic). In another video, Sandeep was seen feeding cake to Pooja while Parth and Erica, who were beside them, were seen dancing.

Parth & Sahil Burn The Dance Floor

In another video shared by Hina, Parth and Sahil were seen dancing to a party number. The actress captioned the video, "These boys I tell you🙄 @sahilanandofficial @theparthsamthaan." - (sic)

Ariah Wishes Pooja

Ariah shared a picture from the party and captioned it, "Blessed to have worked with this crazy loving crew! ♥️Happy birthday pooooojo! Looove youuuu😘🥳 #birthday #kzk #love." - (sic)

The Girl Gang

Karishma Tanna, Samridh Bawa, Pearl V Puri, Urvashi Dholakia, Ekta Kapoor and Uday Tikekar were the other celebrities who graced the bash. Hina shared a picture snapped with all the girls and captioned it, "Girl Gang."