Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan & Others Party Hard At Pooja Banerjee's Birthday Bash
Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Nivedita Basu on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is celebrating her birthday today (November 8). Last night, the actress had hosted a grand birthday bash, which was attended by her close friends - Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Shubhaavi Choksey and Sahil Anand to name a few. Take a look at the pictures.
The Birthday Girl
The birthday girl looked gorgeous in a lilac outfit with chunky metal and thread embroidery on the dress. She was seen posing for the cameras with a blue feather sash.
In Picture: Pooja Banerjee, Sandeep Sejwal & Ekta Kapoor
Pooja and her husband Sandeep Sejwal, who were seen on Nach Baliye 9, had a blast with the guests. The actress had even shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories.
Pooja With Erica
Erica Fernandes, who attended the bash, looked stunning in a white outfit. She shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl and captioned it, "Happy birthday baby @poojabanerjee." - (sic)
Pooja Goes Unrecognisable!
Parth Samthaan shared a few videos of on-set celebration. In one of the videos, he was seen smearing cake on Pooja's face. He also captioned a video as, "Happy birthday or Halloween @poojabanerjee." - (sic)
Hina & Pooja
Hina Khan also shared a few videos on her Instagram stories. Sharing a picture snapped with Pooja, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday cookie." - (sic). In another video, Sandeep was seen feeding cake to Pooja while Parth and Erica, who were beside them, were seen dancing.
Parth & Sahil Burn The Dance Floor
In another video shared by Hina, Parth and Sahil were seen dancing to a party number. The actress captioned the video, "These boys I tell you🙄 @sahilanandofficial @theparthsamthaan." - (sic)
Ariah Wishes Pooja
Ariah shared a picture from the party and captioned it, "Blessed to have worked with this crazy loving crew! ♥️Happy birthday pooooojo! Looove youuuu😘🥳 #birthday #kzk #love." - (sic)
The Girl Gang
Karishma Tanna, Samridh Bawa, Pearl V Puri, Urvashi Dholakia, Ekta Kapoor and Uday Tikekar were the other celebrities who graced the bash. Hina shared a picture snapped with all the girls and captioned it, "Girl Gang."
Also Read: Diwali 2019: Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma & Surbhi - Here Are The Patakas Of TV Industry