Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh & Others Attend Ekta Kapoor’s B’day Bash:Inside PICS

Ekta Kapoor's Birthday Bash

It was a grand party and the guests had a blast. Ekta Kapoor was also seen singing a song ‘Saathiya tune kya kiya'. The actress was seen cutting a cake while Anita and Krystle were seen cheering!

Parth, Erica & Rizwan

Erica Fernandes shared a few videos and pictures from the party. In one of the videos, Rizwan is seen asking about the birthday girl, while Erica tells that Ekta is seen nowhere and they (she and Parth) are first to arrive! Parth wore white t-shirt and blue denims pants, while Erica was seen in a blue dress.

Shaheer & Pooja

Shaheer Sheikh also was seen attending the party. The actor looked smart in a black shirt and white pants. Pooja Banerjee shared a picture snapped with Shaheer and Nivedita Basu.

Erica, Parth, Pearl & Pooja

Pooja shared a picture snapped with Erica, Parth, Pearl, Nivedita and Urvashi Dholaka. The actress also shared a picture of Ekta and wrote, "Happiest birtdhay Boss Lady @ektaravikapoor 🤗❤️"

Sakshi & Mona With Ekta

Ekta also shared a few pictures from yesterday's party. The producer shared a picture snapped with Mona Singh and Sakshi Tanwar and captioned it, "Mission mangal alert 😎😀" (as the actresses will be seen in web series M.O.M - Mission Over Mars).

Karan Singh Grover

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor, Parth shared a few pictures from the party. Sharing a picture snapped with Pearl V Puri, Parth captioned it, "#aboutlastnight"

Shabbir & Kanchi

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia graced the party with his wife Kanchi Kaul. While the actor wore all white, Kanchi looked beautiful in blue attire.