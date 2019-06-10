Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh & Others Attend Ekta Kapoor’s B’day Bash:Inside PICS
Ekta Kapoor rang in her 44th birthday on June 7 with her family. The producer had organised a grand birthday bash the next day (June 8). It was a star-studded event with who's who from the television industry gracing the party. The party was also attended by many film actors and directors. From Bollywood, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Manish Malhotra and others graced the event, while from the television industry, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Rithvik Dhanjani, Mona Singh, Urvashi Dholakia, Shaheer Sheikh and others attended. Take a look at the inside pictures from the party!
Ekta Kapoor's Birthday Bash
It was a grand party and the guests had a blast. Ekta Kapoor was also seen singing a song ‘Saathiya tune kya kiya'. The actress was seen cutting a cake while Anita and Krystle were seen cheering!
Parth, Erica & Rizwan
Erica Fernandes shared a few videos and pictures from the party. In one of the videos, Rizwan is seen asking about the birthday girl, while Erica tells that Ekta is seen nowhere and they (she and Parth) are first to arrive! Parth wore white t-shirt and blue denims pants, while Erica was seen in a blue dress.
Shaheer & Pooja
Shaheer Sheikh also was seen attending the party. The actor looked smart in a black shirt and white pants. Pooja Banerjee shared a picture snapped with Shaheer and Nivedita Basu.
Erica, Parth, Pearl & Pooja
Pooja shared a picture snapped with Erica, Parth, Pearl, Nivedita and Urvashi Dholaka. The actress also shared a picture of Ekta and wrote, "Happiest birtdhay Boss Lady @ektaravikapoor 🤗❤️"
Sakshi & Mona With Ekta
Ekta also shared a few pictures from yesterday's party. The producer shared a picture snapped with Mona Singh and Sakshi Tanwar and captioned it, "Mission mangal alert 😎😀" (as the actresses will be seen in web series M.O.M - Mission Over Mars).
Karan Singh Grover
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor, Parth shared a few pictures from the party. Sharing a picture snapped with Pearl V Puri, Parth captioned it, "#aboutlastnight"
Shabbir & Kanchi
Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia graced the party with his wife Kanchi Kaul. While the actor wore all white, Kanchi looked beautiful in blue attire.
