    Parth Samthaan's Father Passes Away; Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors To Join Parth In Pune!

    Parth Samthaan, who became popular with his role Manik on the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor plays Anurag Basu on the show. His chemistry with Erica Fernandes is also been loved by fans. Recently, it was reported that the actor's father has been hospitalised due to old age. Parth, who was shooting, had to rush to the hosptial after knowing about his father's deteriorating health.

    According to the latest reports, the actor's father has passed away. Unfortunately, the actor reached Pune after his father breathed his last. The reports also suggest that his Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 team packed up after they got to know about Parth's father's demise. A few of his co-stars are also planning to travel to Pune to be with him.

    A source from the show was quoted by IE as saying, "After Parth got to know his dad has been admitted, he rushed to Pune. As of now, he is unreachable but through his close friends, the team got to know about the demise of his dad. We have already packed up shoot and some of us might drive to Pune to be with Parth at this unfortunate moment."

    Parth's family is in Pune and they are not much in limelight as the actor has always kept them away from showbiz. Ironically, a few weeks ago, Parth had gifted a house in Mumbai. He had shared a few pictures on his Instagram account as well.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 22:59 [IST]
