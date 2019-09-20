English
    What? Parth Samthaan Did NOT Invite Erica Fernandes To His Housewarming Party!

    A few months ago, Parth Samthaan had bought a new house. Recently, he hosted a housewarming party for his friends. His Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-stars - Hina Khan, Sahil Anand, Shubhaavi Choksey, Uday Tikekar and others - attended, except his on-screen partner, Erica Fernandes. As per a Spotboye report, Parth had not invited Erica to the party!

    Erica Wasn’t Invited To Parth’s Party

    It has to be recalled that there were reports that all is not well between Erica and Parth. At Mission Of Mars launch party, Erica ignored Parth. And now, Erica's absence from Parth's party has grabbed eyeballs. Sources told the entertainment portal that Erica was shooting for her scenes with Karan Singh Grover on the set; and post her pack-up, she didn't join the gang as she wasn't invited to the bash!

    Erica & Parth Maintain Professional Equation

    It is also being said that on the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 set as well the duo strictly maintains professional equation and nothing more than that!

    What’s Wrong With PaRica?

    It sounds strange as the couple, who used to spend time together and enjoy each other's company, are maintaining just a professional relationship! We wonder what might have happened between the two that led to such a big gap!

    A Recap To Parth’s Birthday When Hina Was Not Invited

    It has to be recalled that similar headlines were made when Hina Khan didn't attend Parth's birthday party. It was said that Parth and Erica weren't close to Hina, and hence, Parth didn't invite Hina to the party. But post that incident, both Parth and Erica became close to Hina!

    parth samthaan erica fernandes
