Parth Samthaan Has Been Paid HIGHEST To Be Part Of Kitchen Champion; Read To Know Why!

Parth Samthaan & Sana Khan On Kitchen Champion

It is being said that the actor has been paid a whopping amount to be a part of Kitchen Champion that is hosted by Arjun Bijlani. Parth was seen with Sana Khan. It has to be recalled that Kasautii's Hina Khan had also appeared on the show along with her beau Rocky on Arjun's show.

Parth Is Being Paid Highest!

A source close to the show revealed to TOI that Parth, who recently shot for an episode of Kitchen Champion, is paid the highest to shoot for the show.

Why Parth Is Being Paid More?

One of the reasons for Parth being paid highest might be as his show airs on a rival channel. As per Tellychakkar report, the response to the promo of his episode has made it to better trends than the full episodes!

The Actor Has Crazy Fan Following

Another reason is Parth's fan following. Parth is one of the most popular actors of current times and has a crazy fan following on social media.

Parth On Kitchen Champion

Parth shared a few pictures and wrote, "Entering the sets of #kitchenchampion and bumping into another Maharashtrian Sindhi @arjunbijlani 😎 🤗thankyou for inviting me and @sanakhaan21 , it was fun cooking with @makeupartistdeepa 🤗🤗 @colorstv @kitchenchampion_official." - (sic)