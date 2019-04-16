Parth Samthaan Has Been Paid HIGHEST To Be Part Of Kitchen Champion; Read To Know Why!
Parth Samthaan, who impressed the viewers with his role of Manik on Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, is currently winning hearts by portraying the role of Anurag Basu on Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor's chemistry with Erica Fernandes is loved by the fans. There were also rumours that the actors are more than friends, but recently Erica refuted the reports. Parth was recently seen on Colors' cooking show, Kitchen Champion.
Parth Samthaan & Sana Khan On Kitchen Champion
It is being said that the actor has been paid a whopping amount to be a part of Kitchen Champion that is hosted by Arjun Bijlani. Parth was seen with Sana Khan. It has to be recalled that Kasautii's Hina Khan had also appeared on the show along with her beau Rocky on Arjun's show.
Parth Is Being Paid Highest!
A source close to the show revealed to TOI that Parth, who recently shot for an episode of Kitchen Champion, is paid the highest to shoot for the show.
Why Parth Is Being Paid More?
One of the reasons for Parth being paid highest might be as his show airs on a rival channel. As per Tellychakkar report, the response to the promo of his episode has made it to better trends than the full episodes!
The Actor Has Crazy Fan Following
Another reason is Parth's fan following. Parth is one of the most popular actors of current times and has a crazy fan following on social media.
Parth On Kitchen Champion
Parth shared a few pictures and wrote, "Entering the sets of #kitchenchampion and bumping into another Maharashtrian Sindhi @arjunbijlani 😎 🤗thankyou for inviting me and @sanakhaan21 , it was fun cooking with @makeupartistdeepa 🤗🤗 @colorstv @kitchenchampion_official." - (sic)
