Parth Samthaan & Hina Khan Share Awkward Moment At BCL; Is Erica Fernandes The Reason?

When Parth Samthaan & Hina Khan Bumped Into Each Other!

An eyewitness was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "We thought that Hina and Parth would chat, given the fact that they are working on the same show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. But both did not say anything to each other except mumble a 'Hello'. It was so much in the face that hardly anybody who was within a near radius missed it."

Parth Is Dating Erica?

The eyewitness further added, "It is now so evident that Parth and Erica are dating, and in fact, their relationship is growing by the day. Earlier, Parth did not invite Hina to his birthday party. And now, the two couldn't strike a 2-minute conversation."

The Eyewitness Adds…

"They have had so many scenes together in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 that at least there should have been a brief, courteous chat when two colleagues meet outside the office, but nothing of that sort happened."

Parth Shares A Note

Amidst link-up rumours with Erica, Parth shared a note which read, "You are dating somebody's ex. Somebody is dating your ex, your ex is dating somebody's ex. In this life, we are all X-men," and captioned it, "The Truth 🤪." - (sic)

Parth & Erica Arrive & Leave Together!

As per the entertainment portal's report, Parth and Erica's feelings for each other are quite stark. Apparently, the couple often arrives together on sets, and they frequently leave together. They also wait for each other before they start having their afternoon or evening meal.